NRSC Condemns ‘Shortsightedness’ of Georgia Rep. Doug Collins after He Announces Senate Run

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins (R-GA) speaks ahead of a vote in the House of Representatives on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill, December 18, 2019. (House TV via Reuters)

The National Republican Senate Committee on Wednesday criticized Georgia Representative Doug Collins for entering the state’s U.S. Senate race against fellow Republican Kelly Loeffler.

“The shortsightedness in this decision is stunning,” the NRSC said in a statement. “All he has done is put two Senate seats, multiple House seats, and Georgia’s 16 electoral votes in play. The NRSC stands firmly behind Sen. Kelly Loeffler and urges anyone who wants to re-elect President Trump, hold the Senate GOP majority, and stop socialism to do the same.”

Collins also drew fire from the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC that works to advance a Republican majority in the Senate.

“It’s so selfish of Doug Collins to be promoting himself when President Trump needs a unified team and Senator Loeffler is such a warrior for the President,” SLF president Steven Law said in a statement. “As we’ve said before, Senator Loeffler is an outsider like Trump, not just another DC politician. We’ll have her back if she needs us.”

Georgia governor Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler in December after Republican senator Johnny Isakson retired due to ongoing health issues. Kemp reportedly chose Loeffler, a multimillionaire businesswoman, to broaden GOP appeal to suburban and female voters.

However, in doing so Kemp bucked President Trump and allies, who preferred that Collins be appointed to the Senate. Collins was a staunch supporter of Trump during House impeachment hearings.

Loeffler must win a 2020 special election in order to complete Isakson’s term. The freshman senator, who has been criticized by conservatives for her record on abortion, has strongly condemned the effort to impeach the president since taking office.