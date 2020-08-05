News

Health Care

NYC Announces Checkpoints at Major Entryways to Screen for Quarantine Violators

By
New York City mayor Bill De Blasio in the Queens borough of New York, May 16, 2020 (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

New York mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday that checkpoints will be set up at major entrances to the city to screen for out-of-state travelers who may be violating quarantine rules.

Currently, travelers from 35 states and Puerto Rico are required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in New York. Anyone flying into the state must fill out a form stating their destination or face a $2,000 fine.

The checkpoints in New York City will be established at major bridge and tunnel crossings and randomly screen travelers. Quarantine violators will be fined up to $10,000.

“The idea is we don’t want to penalize people….We want to educate them, we want to make sure they’re following the rules,” de Blasio said at a press conference. “The important thing is the checkpoints are going to send a very important message that this quarantine law is serious.”

The mayor said that the city’s positive test rate for coronavirus patients has remained under 3 percent for two months, but that one out of five new cases are traceable to travelers from other states.

Comments

New York City was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with over 23,000 deaths and 231,000 people infected, around 2.5 percent of the city’s population. While much of the city has reopened after a strict lockdown, city officials have declined to allow indoor dining, gyms, or other activities taking place in an enclosed space to reopen fully.

“We’re not ready on indoor dining, we’re not ready on gyms, we’re not ready on malls,” de Blasio said.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Education

The Shame of the Teachers’ Unions

By
No other group has shown as much contempt for its own work during the coronavirus crisis as teachers. Their unions are actively fighting to keep kids out of the classroom and also to limit remote instruction, lest it require too much time and attention from people who are supposed to be wholly devoted to ... Read More
Education

The Shame of the Teachers’ Unions

By
No other group has shown as much contempt for its own work during the coronavirus crisis as teachers. Their unions are actively fighting to keep kids out of the classroom and also to limit remote instruction, lest it require too much time and attention from people who are supposed to be wholly devoted to ... Read More
World

Massive Explosions Devastate Beirut

By
A series of massive explosions detonated in Beirut on Tuesday, with footage showing a mushroom cloud and shockwave emanating from the city port. [embed]https://twitter.com/air_intel/status/1290676373485490177[/embed] It is still unclear what caused the explosions. Lebanese security forces claimed the ... Read More
World

Massive Explosions Devastate Beirut

By
A series of massive explosions detonated in Beirut on Tuesday, with footage showing a mushroom cloud and shockwave emanating from the city port. [embed]https://twitter.com/air_intel/status/1290676373485490177[/embed] It is still unclear what caused the explosions. Lebanese security forces claimed the ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

What or Who Decides This Election?

By
We know where to watch in the next few weeks but have no real idea what we will be watching. Yet pundits, the media, and the Left seem giddy that their polls show a Trump slump, as if they have learned nothing and forgotten nothing from 2016. But in truth, the news cycle over the next three months may well favor ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

What or Who Decides This Election?

By
We know where to watch in the next few weeks but have no real idea what we will be watching. Yet pundits, the media, and the Left seem giddy that their polls show a Trump slump, as if they have learned nothing and forgotten nothing from 2016. But in truth, the news cycle over the next three months may well favor ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The World’s Worst Idea

By
Almost a decade ago, I wrote a little book called The Politically Incorrect Guide to Socialism. When Regnery asked me to write the book, I was happy to do it but wondered whether a book on socialism, a brief conspectus of its grotesque failures, would be necessary or useful. I wondered why anybody would be ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The World’s Worst Idea

By
Almost a decade ago, I wrote a little book called The Politically Incorrect Guide to Socialism. When Regnery asked me to write the book, I was happy to do it but wondered whether a book on socialism, a brief conspectus of its grotesque failures, would be necessary or useful. I wondered why anybody would be ... Read More
Culture

Monsters Galore

By
Vanity Fair, that peerless assessor of all things political, has bravely come out with the shocking opinion that the movies, TV, and our much-vaunted national media-industrial complex don’t hate right-wing women as much as they ought to, leading to the unjust and the always unhappy conclusion that people such ... Read More
Culture

Monsters Galore

By
Vanity Fair, that peerless assessor of all things political, has bravely come out with the shocking opinion that the movies, TV, and our much-vaunted national media-industrial complex don’t hate right-wing women as much as they ought to, leading to the unjust and the always unhappy conclusion that people such ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

What He Saw at the Riots

By
Michael Tracey is an independent, left-leaning journalist who is a thorn in the side of the progressive consensus that is set on Twitter. He has been driving around the country to the sites of riots and protests. Because his work may be of some interest to NR readers, I thought I’d interview him. Full ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

What He Saw at the Riots

By
Michael Tracey is an independent, left-leaning journalist who is a thorn in the side of the progressive consensus that is set on Twitter. He has been driving around the country to the sites of riots and protests. Because his work may be of some interest to NR readers, I thought I’d interview him. Full ... Read More