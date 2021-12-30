NYC Drug-Injection Sites Outrage Area Business-Owners, Residents: ‘Needles on the Sidewalk’

The establishment of supervised drug-injection sites in two New York City neighborhoods has predictably rankled area business-owners and residents.

The two sites, located in Washington Heights and East Harlem, are the first of their kind in the country. They provide clean syringes and overdose-prevention services to addicts, who bring drugs from outside. The sites previously housed needle-exchange programs, according to the New York Post.

“There’s needles on the sidewalk all the time,” the owner of a store near the Washington Heights injection site told National Review. Customers are “afraid” of addicts when “they’re standing in front of the store.” The store-owner asked …