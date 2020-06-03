News

U.S.

NYC Health Committee Head: ‘Blame Racism’ if George Floyd Protests Cause Coronavirus Spike

By
Protesters hold placards as they rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Manhattan, New York City, June 2, 2020. (Jeenah Moon/Reuters)

Racism should be blamed if George Floyd protests cause a spike in coronavirus cases, New York City council member Mark Levine said on Wednesday.

“Let’s be clear about something: if there is a spike in coronavirus cases in the next two weeks, don’t blame the protesters. Blame racism,” Levine, who is the head of the city council’s health committee, wrote on Twitter. “And let’s remember that the police are increasing COVID risk by: using tear gas; herding demonstrators into tight spaces; putting people in crowded jails.”

Comments

Massive demonstrations erupted across the country following the killing of Floyd, who is African-American, at the hands of white police officers in Minneapolis. While the demonstrations have led to widespread looting and rioting in major U.S. cities, even peaceful protesters have not adhered to social distancing guidelines despite the continuing risk of coronavirus spread. A meta-analysis in the medical journal The Lancet published on Monday concluded that social distancing is the most effective method of coronavirus mitigation.

“We just spent 93 days limiting behavior, closing down, no school, no business, thousands of small businesses destroyed,” New York governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday, “And now? Mass gatherings, with thousands of people, in close proximity?…What sense does this make?”

On Tuesday, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio defended his decision to keep religious institutions and small businesses closed until June 8 even as police struggled to contain nightly looting.

“When you see . . . an entire nation, simultaneously grappling with an extraordinary crisis seated in 400 years of American racism, I’m sorry, that is not the same question as the understandably aggrieved store owner or the devout religious person who wants to go back to services,” de Blasio said at a press conference. “We’re not going to treat it like, ‘Why are people outside [at] the bars,’ and not notice that all of America is grappling simultaneously with a horrible crisis….Sorry guys, there’s a world outside New York City.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

U.S.

Yes, Meet Rioters with Overwhelming Force 

By
Restoring order to America’s cities isn’t a complicated proposition. All it requires is resources and determination and a firm rejection of the longstanding progressive fallacy that an overwhelming police presence is “provocative” and “escalatory” and must be avoided. As has been established ... Read More
U.S.

Yes, Meet Rioters with Overwhelming Force 

By
Restoring order to America’s cities isn’t a complicated proposition. All it requires is resources and determination and a firm rejection of the longstanding progressive fallacy that an overwhelming police presence is “provocative” and “escalatory” and must be avoided. As has been established ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Biden as Paradox

By
It is now conventional punditry that should Joe Biden win in November, his vice president, in 1944-style, will sooner rather than later become president. Biden, to reboot and secure the identity-politics base, thought he had to discriminate by sex and race in advance by selecting his vice president. But given ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Biden as Paradox

By
It is now conventional punditry that should Joe Biden win in November, his vice president, in 1944-style, will sooner rather than later become president. Biden, to reboot and secure the identity-politics base, thought he had to discriminate by sex and race in advance by selecting his vice president. But given ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Suicide of the Cities

By
I noted on Twitter last night that rioting, coming right after the virus, is a catastrophe for the cities. Regardless of whether Trump or Biden is elected in November, it's easy to envision the following happening: Americans will flee the cities as they did in the post-1968 era. Thirty years of great progress for ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Suicide of the Cities

By
I noted on Twitter last night that rioting, coming right after the virus, is a catastrophe for the cities. Regardless of whether Trump or Biden is elected in November, it's easy to envision the following happening: Americans will flee the cities as they did in the post-1968 era. Thirty years of great progress for ... Read More
Politics & Policy

No, Martin Luther King Was Not Pro-Riot

By
Among the more contemptible rhetorical tricks used this past weekend was the hijacking of Martin Luther King Jr. to enlist him in the cause of rioting. Celebrities, activists, leading journalistic institutions, and even the Martin Luther King Jr. Center itself are participating in a misinformation campaign by ... Read More
Politics & Policy

No, Martin Luther King Was Not Pro-Riot

By
Among the more contemptible rhetorical tricks used this past weekend was the hijacking of Martin Luther King Jr. to enlist him in the cause of rioting. Celebrities, activists, leading journalistic institutions, and even the Martin Luther King Jr. Center itself are participating in a misinformation campaign by ... Read More