NYC Police Union: Cops, Public ‘Not Safe’ after DA ‘Emboldened’ Criminals

(Chip East/Reuters)

The president of New York City’s Detectives’ Endowment Association said Thursday that liberal Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg had “emboldened” criminals last month when he called for the “decriminalization/non prosecution” of several crimes.

Bragg put out a memo to staff on January 3rd saying the office would focus on “decriminalization/non prosecution” of crimes including marijuana possession, turnstile jumping, trespassing, resisting arrest, interfering with an arrest and prostitution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The memo had called for downgrading felony charges in cases including armed robberies and drug dealing. The earlier guidance said the office will “not seek carceral sentence other than for homicide” or “class B violent felony in which a deadly weapon causes serious injury, domestic violence felonies” with few exceptions.

Following widespread backlash, Bragg later clarified that his office would continue to prosecute gunpoint robberies and illegal firearm possession.

“Violence against police officers will not be tolerated,” he later added. “If you push or hit an officer or attempt to do so or attempt to harm an officer in another way, you will be prosecuted, held accountable. Public safety will be paramount and will always have primacy in my office.”

Still, Paul DiGiacomo, the president of the Detectives’ Endowment Association, told Fox News that Bragg’s initial message was “sent to the criminal element.”

“And this is why these cops were shot, because you’re sending a message out there that there are no consequences for committing crimes and there are no consequences for resisting arrest,” he said.

Six NYPD officers have been shot this year, including officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, who were killed in an ambush shooting in Harlem last month.

“Alvin Bragg thought he was doing what was popular to do, and it blew up in his face,” DiGiacomo said.

“I believe they feel 100 percent emboldened,” DiGiacomo said of the city’s criminals. “And not only are the police in danger, but the public is in grave danger as well. And there are children being shot by stray bullets, innocent people being shot all over the city and members of the NYPD being shot.”

“When the police are not safe, the public is not safe,” he said. “This all has been going on for quite some time, and we told our elected officials that this was going to happen. We didn’t know when or where, but we knew it was going to happen because of the climate that they put out to the criminal element.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officer Rivera’s widow, Dominique Luzuriaga, slammed Bragg in her eulogy last week without mentioning him by name.

“The system continues to fail us,” she said. “We are not safe anymore. Not even the members of the service.”

“I knew you were tired of these laws,” she said as if speaking to her husband, “especially the ones from the new DA. I hope he’s watching you speak through me right now.”

Bragg, who was in the audience at the time, later told Fox News that his office will “vigorously prosecute cases of violence against police and work to prevent senseless acts like this from ever happening again.”

Send a tip to the news team at NR.