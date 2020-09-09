NYC to Allow Indoor Dining at 25 Percent Capacity, Marking COVID Recovery Milestone

People walk by restaurant’s outdoor patios in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that he would allow New York City restaurants to reopen for indoor dining at 25 percent capacity beginning September 30.

The announcement comes more than two months after Cuomo and mayor Bill de Blasio put the brakes on a plan to reopen indoor dining at restaurants in light of continued concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Now that “compliance is better” — New York’s infection rate has stayed below 1 percent for several weeks — “we can now take the next step,” the governor said.

While the city’s restaurants have suffered economically since the outset of the pandemic, many have tried to get by on outdoor dining and takeout services this summer but have worried what colder weather would hold in store.

Aside from reduced capacity, restaurants and patrons will face other restrictions including the requirement to wear face coverings when not seated.

