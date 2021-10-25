NYC Workers Converge on Brooklyn Bridge to Protest ‘Medical Tyranny’ of City’s Vaccine Mandate

Five days after Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio expanded the municipal vaccine mandate to all public employees and cancelled the weekly testing option, thousands of demonstrators converged on the Brooklyn Bridge Monday to protest what they decried as “medical tyranny” and a betrayal of front-line workers.

City employees with the FDNY, the Department of Sanitation, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Environmental Protection, and other city agencies turned out in response to de Blasio’s announcement that all city workers must receive at least one shot by Friday or go on unpaid leave. An estimated 50,000 city workers …