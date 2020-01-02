News

U.S.

NYPD Charges Woman in New Year’s Day Attack on Jewish Man

By
New York Police Department (NYPD) officers secure Times Square ahead of the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 31, 2019. (Jeenah Moon/Reuters)

The NYPD has charged a woman in connection with an anti-Semitic attack on a young Jewish man in Brooklyn on New Year’s Day.

Jasmine Lucas, 24, was charged with second-degree assault and criminal mischief for allegedly attacking a 22-year-old Jewish man in Williamsburg at around 12:45pm on Wednesday. She and another 34-year-old woman reportedly shouted anti-Semitic slurs at the man and knocked him to the ground.

The man then began recording the women, at which point Lucas grabbed his phone, threw it to the ground, and punched him in the throat.

“They took him and threw him down to the ground, and broke his phone and threw the phone at his head,” said Moses Weiser, who witnessed the incident. “It’s unbelievable what’s going on. This is a shame.”

The second woman involved was questioned but released without charges. The man was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The incident is the latest in a string of violent hate crimes against Jews in the tri-state area and marks the thirteenth reported hate crime against Jews in ten days in the city.

Last week, a man attacked a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s house in Monsey, New York and stabbed five people. The NYPD has also released footage of a group of men hitting a 23-year-old Hasidic man over the head with a chair last week. Authorities suspect the same group is responsible for an attack a 56-year-old Hasidic man caught on security cameras nearby the same day.

Comments

State troopers and the NYPD have upped their presence in Jewish neighborhoods as the violence has escalated. The Guardian Angels, the unarmed citizen group that patrolled the New York City subway in the 1970s, has joined in protection efforts as well.

“If they’re going to attack Jews, they’re going to pay the price,” said Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa. “They’re starting to call the Guardian Angels, as they did in the ‘70s, ‘80s and early-‘90s. We shouldn’t have to go back to that period of time. We became such a better city, and now we’re beginning to slip back into the abyss.”

Comments

Most Popular

NR PLUS Film & TV

The Ten Best Movies of the 2010s

By
Film critics are not authorities, least of all me: What the heck do I know? I didn’t even like Aquaman. So a list like this is not a guide to how you should think. It’s more like a diary entry. Movies that stay with us are the ones that reach deep inside and connect with us on a molecular level. So, er, ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

The Ten Best Movies of the 2010s

By
Film critics are not authorities, least of all me: What the heck do I know? I didn’t even like Aquaman. So a list like this is not a guide to how you should think. It’s more like a diary entry. Movies that stay with us are the ones that reach deep inside and connect with us on a molecular level. So, er, ... Read More
PC Culture

The Most Absurd PC Moments of the 2010s

By
A lot has happened in the last decade — including a lot of things being called racist, sexist, offensive, or insensitive. Here, in no particular order, are 24 of the most absurdly politically correct moments of the decade: 1. A college diversity-training course taught that it was culturally insensitive to ... Read More
PC Culture

The Most Absurd PC Moments of the 2010s

By
A lot has happened in the last decade — including a lot of things being called racist, sexist, offensive, or insensitive. Here, in no particular order, are 24 of the most absurdly politically correct moments of the decade: 1. A college diversity-training course taught that it was culturally insensitive to ... Read More
Culture

What Does ‘Auld Lang Syne’ Mean?

By
Every year, around the world, people bring in the New Year with a rendition of “Auld Lang Syne.” This Scottish song has long been attributed to Scotland’s most famous poet, Robert Burns (1759–1796). And yet,  “Burns wasn’t the sole author,” according to Robert Crawford, Burns's esteemed biographer ... Read More
Culture

What Does ‘Auld Lang Syne’ Mean?

By
Every year, around the world, people bring in the New Year with a rendition of “Auld Lang Syne.” This Scottish song has long been attributed to Scotland’s most famous poet, Robert Burns (1759–1796). And yet,  “Burns wasn’t the sole author,” according to Robert Crawford, Burns's esteemed biographer ... Read More
U.S.

How Not to Argue with Bill Barr

By
I'm open to criticisms of Attorney General Bill Barr, and have highlighted one or two in this space. But Katherine Stewart and Caroline Fredrickson have written an attack on him for the New York Times that seems to me a model of how not to engage in political debate. The op-ed is not persuasive, and gives almost ... Read More
U.S.

How Not to Argue with Bill Barr

By
I'm open to criticisms of Attorney General Bill Barr, and have highlighted one or two in this space. But Katherine Stewart and Caroline Fredrickson have written an attack on him for the New York Times that seems to me a model of how not to engage in political debate. The op-ed is not persuasive, and gives almost ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

This Will Be Our Year

By
‘This will be our year,” the Zombies sang. “It took a long time to come.” There’s going to be an election in 2020. Political partisans already have their New Year’s resolutions ready to go: Win. This will be our year! Ask your average Fox News host or Democratic rage-monkey on Twitter why ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

This Will Be Our Year

By
‘This will be our year,” the Zombies sang. “It took a long time to come.” There’s going to be an election in 2020. Political partisans already have their New Year’s resolutions ready to go: Win. This will be our year! Ask your average Fox News host or Democratic rage-monkey on Twitter why ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The End of the Soft-Power Delusion

By
On the night of October 2, 2019, Comedy Central broadcast the South Park episode “Band in China,” a devastating satire of the way Beijing has used access to the Chinese market to shape how the U.S. entertainment industry operates. The plot involves one of the main characters' going to China to try and sell ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The End of the Soft-Power Delusion

By
On the night of October 2, 2019, Comedy Central broadcast the South Park episode “Band in China,” a devastating satire of the way Beijing has used access to the Chinese market to shape how the U.S. entertainment industry operates. The plot involves one of the main characters' going to China to try and sell ... Read More
Books

The Historian as Moralist

By
The passing of Gertrude Himmelfarb, who died on December 30th at the age of 97, is a loss felt keenly by all who had the good fortune to know her. To family and friends, she was known as Bea Kristol, and embodied character and decency, good humor, and good sense. To Americans with an interest in our ... Read More
Books

The Historian as Moralist

By
The passing of Gertrude Himmelfarb, who died on December 30th at the age of 97, is a loss felt keenly by all who had the good fortune to know her. To family and friends, she was known as Bea Kristol, and embodied character and decency, good humor, and good sense. To Americans with an interest in our ... Read More