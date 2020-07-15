NYPD Department Chief, Officers Injured at George Floyd Protest

(New York City Police Dept./Twitter)

A number of New York City police officers including the NYPD department chief were injured at a George Floyd protest on the Brooklyn Bridge on Wednesday morning.

Chief of Department Terence Monahan, the NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed officer, was admitted to a local hospital with “non-life threatening injuries,” an NYPD spokesman told the New York Post. The department posted footage of the protest and images of injured officers on its Twitter feed.

These are the injuries our officers sustained. pic.twitter.com/KI9wQKywHH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 15, 2020

“Three officers violently attacked by protesters crossing the Brooklyn Bridge. The officers sustained serious injuries,” the NYPD wrote. “This is not peaceful protest, this will not be tolerated.”

Advertisement

National Review has reached out to the NYPD and New York Police Benevolent Association for comment.

Advertisement

Police and protesters in major American cities have clashed since the May death of George Floyd, an African American man killed during his arrest by Minneapolis officers. New York has seen regular George Floyd protests in various parts of the city. A joint gay pride-Black Lives Matter march on June 28 turned violent as rioters and police clashed in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood.

Meanwhile, various cities including New York are seeing a rise in shooting attacks compared with the same period in 2019. While some city politicians have pushed to cut funding to the NYPD, several African American leaders in New York have called to reinstate the department’s anti-crime unit, which was disbanded in June but whose mandate includes confiscating illegal guns.

“Right now, bad guys are saying if you don’t see a blue and white you can do whatever you want,” Brooklyn Borough president Eric Adams said on Tuesday.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.