NYT, NBC Reporters Parrot Jimmy Kimmel’s False Accusation that Pence Delivered Empty Boxes of PPE

By
Jimmy Kimmel in Los Angeles, Calif., March 7, 2018. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters )

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel falsely claimed on Thursday that Vice President Mike Pence engaged in a publicity stunt by delivering supposedly empty boxes of medical equipment to a healthcare facility, an assertion that was widely shared by reporters from major news outlets.

In the full video of the event, Pence can be seen delivering multiple boxes of personal protective equipment to the Woodbine Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Alexandria, Va.

After being told that all the PPE has been unloaded and that the boxes remaining in the van are empty, Pence jokingly says, “Should I carry the empty ones? Just for the camera?”

Pence closed the doors to the van immediately after making the remark, which drew laughter from his staff.

Democratic consultant Matt McDermott spread a video of the joke, claiming that it was evidence that Pence was supposedly pretending to deliver the equipment. The claim was then repeated by Kimmel.

“Mike Pence pretending to carry empty boxes of PPE’s into a hospital is the perfect metaphor for who he is and what he’s doing: a big box of nothing, delivering another box of nothing,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel’s segment gained over a million views on Twitter, and was shared by numerous reporters.

“What can we say? Fake photo op?” wrote NBC’s Andrea Mitchell. Kimmel’s video was retweeted by New York Times columnist Jamie Bouie and Vox cofounder Matt Yglesias.

“This is a metaphor for so much of their botched response [to coronavirus],” commented Joe Biden’s director of rapid response Joe Bates.

Some Evangelicals said they supported Donald Trump because Mike Pence is supposedly a devout Christian,” wrote CNN political analyst April Ryan. “But Exodus 20:16 says ‘You shall not lie.’ Carrying empty boxes & pretending they’re PPE supplies for cameras in a pandemic is an shameful lie… & a SIN! #RepentPence.”

Kimmel has since deleted his original tweet.

“It would appear that was joking about carrying empty boxes for a staged publicity stunt,” Kimmel wrote in a follow-up tweet. “The full video reveals that he was carrying full boxes for a staged publicity stunt. My apologies. I know how dearly this administration values truth.”

Neither Pence nor President Trump have commented on the incident.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article misidentified Andrea Mitchell as a CBS correspondent. Mitchell in fact works for NBC News.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Media Outlets Mislead Readers about COVID-19 Data

By
The public overwhelmingly relies on the press to provide them with accurate information and proper context. When it comes to COVID-19, many press outlets are consistently failing to do that. In fact, the reporting on data related to the epidemic has increasingly led to conclusions that aren’t accurate and an ... Read More
Media

'Professor Lockdown' Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More
World

Let's Talk About the Swedish Approach

By
It’s not easy to shop these days, but Sunday is Mother’s Day, so remember to go out and get her something -- even if it’s just a card and flowers from the grocery store. I’ve got the best. Thank you for everything, Mom. On the menu today: a long look at Sweden, a short look at Mexico, and the return of ... Read More
World

Common Sense on Title IX

By
Betsy DeVos, the secretary of education, is an especial hate figure for progressives, who are absolutely howling over changes in federal regulations covering how colleges and universities handle sexual-assault and sexual-harassment cases. The changes coming might seem radical — if you were living in, say, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

