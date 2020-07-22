News

Media

NYT Reporter: Intel Officials Believe Russians Using Hunter Biden Allegations to Distract from Election Interference

By
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, July 16, 2020. (Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via Reuters)

New York Times reporter Julian Barnes implied on Tuesday that some intelligence officials believe that the Kremlin is fanning corruption allegations against Joe Biden’s son Hunter in order to “obscure” Russia’s ongoing election interference attempts.

During an MSNBC interview, host Nicole Wallace referred to Russian disinformation campaigns that she said appear to have “infected” the House Intelligence Committee, asking Barnes, “What access to any information or briefings do Democrats really have?”

“Russia uses these disinformation campaigns to deflect from what they did in 2016,” Barnes, who reports on national security for the Times, responded. “A lot of intelligence officials believe the sort of Burisma accusations that are being revived are once again trying to obscure what Russia is up to.”

On Monday, top congressional Democrats led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a letter alleging a foreign disinformation campaign aimed at influencing the 2020 presidential election and interfering with Congress. The letter included few specifics, but Democrats demanded an FBI briefing to warn members of Congress about the threat. Officials familiar with an addendum to the letter said it referred to a potential Russian attempt to harm Biden’s presidential campaign, Barnes reported for the Times.

Barnes continued that he believes Democrats published the letter because “the only remedy that really works is the resilience of a population, and a population can only be resilient if they know what’s going on. So much of this stuff is secret, falls into bitter, partisan divisions, but it’s important for voters not to be affected by the disinformation campaign, and that requires talking about it, putting some of this stuff out in the open, realizing when it is being done to the American public.”

Hunter Biden was appointed to Burisma’s board in 2014 while his father was vice president and resigned from the board in April of last year.

Comments

During a July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, President Trump asked Zelensky to help his administration investigate allegations that Biden used his position as vice president to help Burisma avoid a corruption probe soon after his son was appointed to the board— a controversy that became the focal point of the impeachment probe against Trump.

In spring, 2016, Biden called on Ukraine to fire the prosecutor who had been investigating the energy company paying his son. The vice president threatened to withdraw $1 billion in U.S. military aid to Ukraine if the country did not fire the prosecutor, who was accused by the State Department and U.S. allies in Europe of being soft on corruption.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

PC Culture

The 29 Percenters

By
This summer, after six weeks of race-related agony, protests, riots, horrific acts of violence, a wildfire of iconoclasm, and a nationwide reckoning on matters of race, all of it whipped from one frenzy to another by a media that exists to exaggerate and profit from conflict, renaming the Washington Redskins ... Read More
PC Culture

The 29 Percenters

By
This summer, after six weeks of race-related agony, protests, riots, horrific acts of violence, a wildfire of iconoclasm, and a nationwide reckoning on matters of race, all of it whipped from one frenzy to another by a media that exists to exaggerate and profit from conflict, renaming the Washington Redskins ... Read More
World

China’s Monstrous Abuse of Uighur Women

By
Slavery and genocide are ancient bedfellows. I first became aware of this fact as a child while watching the opening number of DreamWorks’s 1998 film, The Prince of Egypt. In the first five minutes of the movie, enslaved Hebrew men construct monuments to the Pharaoh as their wives beg for their infant sons’ ... Read More
World

China’s Monstrous Abuse of Uighur Women

By
Slavery and genocide are ancient bedfellows. I first became aware of this fact as a child while watching the opening number of DreamWorks’s 1998 film, The Prince of Egypt. In the first five minutes of the movie, enslaved Hebrew men construct monuments to the Pharaoh as their wives beg for their infant sons’ ... Read More
Economy & Business

The Road from Debt Mountain

By
In this week’s edition of The Tuesday, Kevin wrote about debt and the story of Arthur Stallworth: Last week, Slate published a particularly insipid piece of sympathy journalism (it is part of a series) under the headline: “What It’s Like to Have $163,718 of Student Debt When You’re Living Paycheck to ... Read More
Economy & Business

The Road from Debt Mountain

By
In this week’s edition of The Tuesday, Kevin wrote about debt and the story of Arthur Stallworth: Last week, Slate published a particularly insipid piece of sympathy journalism (it is part of a series) under the headline: “What It’s Like to Have $163,718 of Student Debt When You’re Living Paycheck to ... Read More