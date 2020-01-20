News

Elections

NYT Splits Presidential Endorsement for First Time in History, Backing Klobuchar and Warren

The New York Times editorial board announced Sunday evening that it would endorse two candidates for president for the first time in the newspaper’s history: Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota received the paper’s support.

The Times’s editorial board interviewed nine of the top candidates last month for in-depth interviews and documented the process of how they settled on the double endorsement in the paper’s documentary show “The Weekly” on FX.

The paper’s endorsement of Warren, senator from Massachusetts, and Klobuchar, senator from Minnesota, comes just two weeks before the Iowa caucuses on February 3.

The Times remarked that the similarities between the platforms of progressive Democrats, embodied by Warren, and more moderate Democrats like Klobuchar became “striking” during the course of their interviews and influenced the paper’s decision to embrace candidates who embody both flanks of the party.

“Some in the party view President Trump as an aberration and believe that a return to a more sensible America is possible,” the Times wrote in is announcement. “Then there are those who believe that President Trump was the product of political and economic systems so rotten that they must be replaced.”

The Times chose not to endorse the current front runner for the Democratic nomination, former vice president Joe Biden, saying that Biden’s agenda of “merely restoring the status quo will not get America where it needs to go as a society,” and it is time for him to “pass the torch.”

The paper also declined to endorse progressive Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, now in second place behind Biden, calling him “over-promising” and “divisive.”

The Times’ final four candidates included Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, who suspended his campaign earlier this month, and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.

Warren polls in third place nationally, while Klobuchar, although popular in Minnesota, has struggled to break out and currently polls at 3 percent, according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls.

Elections

Lying Liz

By
Ever since she began explaining how her Medicare for all plan would be funded, and how she would pass it, Elizabeth Warren has been sinking. Ahead of last week’s debate, her camp leaked a story that her friend Bernie Sanders met with her in 2018 to discuss plans for 2020, and that at this meeting, Sanders had ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Botched Democratic Case for Witnesses

By
The fate of the republic, we are now supposed to believe, hinges on whether there are witnesses at a Senate impeachment trial. Upon the long-anticipated transmittal of the articles of impeachment to the Senate, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said if the upper chamber doesn’t obtain the witnesses and ... Read More
White House

The GAO’s Report

By
The Government Accountability Office issued a short report yesterday concluding that the administration had broken the law in freezing aid to Ukraine last summer. A common response from the president’s defenders has been that the GAO has found such violations of the law on many occasions, and the press did not ... Read More
