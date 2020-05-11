News

U.S.

Obama Claims ‘Rule of Law Is At Risk’ after DOJ Drops Flynn Case

By
Former President Barack Obama speaks at an event marking the centenary of Nelson Mandela’s birth in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 17, 2018. (Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters)

Former president Barack Obama claimed in a private phone call last week that the “rule of law is at risk” following the Justice Department’s decision to drop the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, Yahoo News reported on Friday.

“The news over the last 24 hours I think has been somewhat downplayed — about the Justice Department dropping charges against Michael Flynn,” Obama told members of the Obama Alumni Association during the call, a tape of which was obtained by Yahoo.

“And the fact that there is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free,” Obama continued. “That’s the kind of stuff where you begin to get worried that basic — not just institutional norms — but our basic understanding of rule of law is at risk.”

Flynn pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI, not perjury. However, on Thursday the Justice Department moved to end the case against Flynn, who had in January rescinded his earlier guilty plea.

Comments

Attorney General William Barr on Friday said he had concluded that the FBI set a “perjury trap” for Flynn while investigating him for suspected ties to Russia.

“They didn’t warn him, the way that would usually be required by the Department, they bypassed the Justice Department, they bypassed the protocols at the White House, and so forth,” Barr told CBS. “These were things that persuaded me that there was not a legitimate counterintelligence investigation.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Who Killed Consensus?

By
Without consensus, there is no consent — that’s almost a redundancy: The two words come from the same Latin root meaning “agree,” but each has its own special role in the political lexicon. We speak of “consensus” as a generally agreed-upon fact or set of facts, often with the qualifier “expert” ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Who Killed Consensus?

By
Without consensus, there is no consent — that’s almost a redundancy: The two words come from the same Latin root meaning “agree,” but each has its own special role in the political lexicon. We speak of “consensus” as a generally agreed-upon fact or set of facts, often with the qualifier “expert” ... Read More
NR PLUS History

1619 and the Narrative of Despair

By
On August 14, 2019, the New York Times Magazine dropped something of a historical bombshell on its readers. It was not some new conspiracy theory about the Kennedy assassination or some breathtaking revelation of the secret life of Millard Fillmore. It was much more dramatic. It was called "The 1619 Project," and ... Read More
NR PLUS History

1619 and the Narrative of Despair

By
On August 14, 2019, the New York Times Magazine dropped something of a historical bombshell on its readers. It was not some new conspiracy theory about the Kennedy assassination or some breathtaking revelation of the secret life of Millard Fillmore. It was much more dramatic. It was called "The 1619 Project," and ... Read More
World

Let’s Talk About the Swedish Approach

By
It’s not easy to shop these days, but Sunday is Mother’s Day, so remember to go out and get her something -- even if it’s just a card and flowers from the grocery store. I’ve got the best. Thank you for everything, Mom. On the menu today: a long look at Sweden, a short look at Mexico, and the return of ... Read More
World

Let’s Talk About the Swedish Approach

By
It’s not easy to shop these days, but Sunday is Mother’s Day, so remember to go out and get her something -- even if it’s just a card and flowers from the grocery store. I’ve got the best. Thank you for everything, Mom. On the menu today: a long look at Sweden, a short look at Mexico, and the return of ... Read More