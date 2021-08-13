Obstacles Mount for Anti-CRT Parents Working to Take Over Connecticut School Board

A parent coalition fighting to keep critical race theory (CRT) out of the Guilford, Conn., school district recently encountered a significant setback.

On July 22, five parents new to the political scene — and running on an anti-racial-indoctrination platform — secured spots on the school board’s November ballot after garnering majority support from the town’s GOP caucus, bumping three Republican incumbents. Described by the five newcomers as “Republicans in Name Only,” the three board members had earned a reputation for knuckling under to the board’s Democrats and endorsing the district’s critical race theory schemes, which they say are disguised as equity …