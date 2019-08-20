Ocasio-Cortez: The Electoral College Is a ‘Scam’

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) participates in a House Oversight Committee hearing, July 15, 2019. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) on Monday called the U.S. Electoral College “a scam” that negatively affects minorities.

“We’re coming to you live from the Electoral College,” the New York Democrat said in a video on Instagram, which featured her driving along a sparsely populated highway in what appears to be a desert somewhere in the western part of the country. “Many votes here, as you can see. Very efficient way to choose leadership of the country. I mean I can’t think of any other way, can you?”

The freshman congresswoman went on to cite a New York magazine story titled, “Here’s Every Defense of the Electoral College — and Why They’re All Wrong.”

“Due to severe racial disparities in certain states, the Electoral College effectively weighs white voters over voters of color, as opposed to a ‘one person, one vote’ system where all our votes are counted equally,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Could you imagine if we had this kind of democracy-altering ‘fairness’ provision for literally any other group? If we weighed, for example, black and indigenous voters more because of unfairness?”

“Facts are facts America,” said the 29-year-old progressive, who represents parts of the Bronx and Queens. “The Electoral College has to go.”

Several Democratic presidential candidates, including Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren and South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg, have also said they believe the Electoral College should be retired.

The notion of ending the Electoral College has picked up steam lately in blue states. A number of states have joined the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which would give the states’ electoral votes to the candidate who wins the popular vote. But the agreement will not take effect until the electoral votes of participating states total 270.