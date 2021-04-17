Officials: One Hundred Arrested in Brooklyn Center Riot, Emergency Curfew Put in Place

Protesters throw fireworks towards police as they gather outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minn., April 12, 2021. (Nick Pfosi/Reuters)

Police implemented an emergency curfew in Brooklyn Center, Minn. on Friday and arrested an estimated 100 people as rioting broke out outside police headquarters in response to the police-shooting death of Daunte Wright, officials said.

City officials had attempted to forgo a curfew on Friday for the first time since protests began on Sunday when a Brooklyn Center police officer fatally shot 20-year-old Wright during a traffic stop. The officer, who officials said intended to discharge a Taser and not a handgun, has resigned and has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Advertisement

Mayor Mike Elliot had tried to “take a different approach” in not implementing a curfew, though rioting led officials to announce at 10:30 p.m. that a curfew would be put in place from 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

The directive came after rioters breached a barrier surrounding the Brooklyn Center police department around 9:30 p.m., according to FOX 9 of Minneapolis. Police responded with flash bangs and pepper spray, pushing the group back so officials could repair the fence.

Rioters continued to throw objects at police, including glass bottles, over the barrier. The riot was declared an unlawful assembly shortly after.

In an overnight press conference, law enforcement showed items that rioters had brought to the demonstration including cans, umbrellas, paint cans and wooden shields.

“If we want change in policing, we want reform in policing – let’s do that. Let’s get together and start reform,” Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson said. “This profession needs help. We can admit that. We’re not perfect. We can be better. But these people are not people you should be supporting.”

Send a tip to the news team at NR.