Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive for COVID ahead of Trump Visit

Then-Republican Ohio gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine speaks at a campaign rally with President Trump in Cleveland, Ohio., November 5, 2018. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Ohio governor Mike DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday ahead of a scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump.

DeWine received a coronavirus test in line with the standard protocol to meet the president; He planned to greet Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. Trump is scheduled to tour the Whirlpool plant in Cylde, Ohio before attending a private fundraiser.

The 73-year-old Republican governor is asymptomatic and will return to Columbus to be retested along with his wife Fran DeWine, according to a news release. DeWine will quarantine in his home for the next 14 days. 

Ohio lieutenant governor Jon Husted was also tested for the virus, but tested negative.

DeWine becomes the second governor known to have contracted the coronavirus, after Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt. 

