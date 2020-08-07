News

U.S.

Ohio Governor Receives Negative Results in Second Coronavirus Test Hours After Testing Positive

By
Ohio governor Mike DeWine greets President Donald Trump at Akron-Canton airport in Canton, Ohio, March 20, 2019. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

After initially testing positive for coronavirus ahead of a scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump on Thursday, Ohio governor Mike DeWine has announced that he tested negative for the virus in a second test hours later.

DeWine had been set to greet Trump at the Cleveland airport when he was given a test for the virus, in line with standard protocol for meeting the president. Upon receiving a positive result from a rapid antigen test, though he was asymptomatic, DeWine returned to Columbus instead of meeting with the president.

He then later received a PCR test, which is different from the original test he was administered and “extremely sensitive, as well as specific, for the virus,” his office said on Twitter. He, his wife, and staff members all tested negative.

“The PCR tests for the Governor, First Lady, and staff were run twice,” the statement said. “They came back negative the first time and came back negative when they were run on a second diagnostic platform.”

“We will be working with the manufacturer to have a better understanding of how the discrepancy between these two tests could have occurred,” the statement added.

DeWine and his wife will receive a second PCR test, which works by looking for the specific RNA for the virus that causes COVID-19, on Saturday, his office said. 

“We feel confident in the results from Wexner Medical Center,” his office said of the PCR test. “This is the same PCR test that has been used over 1.6 million times in Ohio by hospitals and labs all over the state.”

Ohio has had at least 97,471 reported cases of the virus and more than 3,615 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Comments

In a news conference on Thursday broadcast from the governor’s porch on his farm in southwestern Ohio, where he planned to quarantine for 14 days, the governor said the positive result from the first test was “a big surprise to our family.”

DeWine had been one of the first governors to institute strict measures to curb the spread of the virus, as the state was first to close all schools in response to the virus, Fox News reported.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

New York’s Lawless NRA Lawsuit

By
The latest bananas news from the banana republic that is the State of New York: The attorney general, a political enemy of the National Rifle Association, is seeking to have the advocacy organization legally dissolved. The pretext is financial corruption and self-dealing on the part of the NRA’s ... Read More
Law & the Courts

New York’s Lawless NRA Lawsuit

By
The latest bananas news from the banana republic that is the State of New York: The attorney general, a political enemy of the National Rifle Association, is seeking to have the advocacy organization legally dissolved. The pretext is financial corruption and self-dealing on the part of the NRA’s ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Government Misconduct Frees Cliven Bundy

By
Politically charged prosecutions — even ones that are thoroughly justified — often end badly for the justice system. So it appears with the federal prosecutions of Cliven Bundy and his sons. The government blew its case against Bundy's sons by overcharging them, resulting in a jury acquittal in 2016. Today, ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Government Misconduct Frees Cliven Bundy

By
Politically charged prosecutions — even ones that are thoroughly justified — often end badly for the justice system. So it appears with the federal prosecutions of Cliven Bundy and his sons. The government blew its case against Bundy's sons by overcharging them, resulting in a jury acquittal in 2016. Today, ... Read More
Education

Tom Cotton Introduces Campus Free-Speech Bill

By
I am pleased to announce that today Senator Tom Cotton has introduced the “Campus Free Speech Restoration Act” (CAFSRA). Under CAFSRA, public colleges and universities that promulgate restrictive speech codes, so-called free-speech zones, and other unconstitutional speech policies will lose their eligibility ... Read More
Education

Tom Cotton Introduces Campus Free-Speech Bill

By
I am pleased to announce that today Senator Tom Cotton has introduced the “Campus Free Speech Restoration Act” (CAFSRA). Under CAFSRA, public colleges and universities that promulgate restrictive speech codes, so-called free-speech zones, and other unconstitutional speech policies will lose their eligibility ... Read More
Film & TV

Laughing at Beyoncé’s Absolute Monarchy

By
Back in the Nineties, when hip-hop zealots questioned the intelligence of Beyoncé songs like Destiny’s Child’s careerist anthem “Survivor” and the sex-as-junk-food hit “Bootylicious,” there was little regard for the female agency that she now channels into an intersectional act, trading on gender and ... Read More
Film & TV

Laughing at Beyoncé’s Absolute Monarchy

By
Back in the Nineties, when hip-hop zealots questioned the intelligence of Beyoncé songs like Destiny’s Child’s careerist anthem “Survivor” and the sex-as-junk-food hit “Bootylicious,” there was little regard for the female agency that she now channels into an intersectional act, trading on gender and ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The World’s Worst Idea

By
Almost a decade ago, I wrote a little book called The Politically Incorrect Guide to Socialism. When Regnery asked me to write the book, I was happy to do it but wondered whether a book on socialism, a brief conspectus of its grotesque failures, would be necessary or useful. I wondered why anybody would be ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The World’s Worst Idea

By
Almost a decade ago, I wrote a little book called The Politically Incorrect Guide to Socialism. When Regnery asked me to write the book, I was happy to do it but wondered whether a book on socialism, a brief conspectus of its grotesque failures, would be necessary or useful. I wondered why anybody would be ... Read More