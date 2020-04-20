News

Economy & Business

Oil Crashes to Historic Low as Pandemic Slashes Demand

By
The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, November 24, 2019. (Angus Mordant/Reuters)

Oil prices plunged below $3 a barrel on Monday, hitting a record low as the coronavirus pandemic continues to slash demand globally and cause storage issues.

The U.S. marker, West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 83 percent to $2.96 per barrel, spurred by traders abandoning the May contract that expires on Tuesday. The price is the lowest since crude futures began trading in 1983 and is seconded by a drop to $10.20 in March, 1986.

The international marker, Brent crude, which includes June delivery, meanwhile sank 6.2 percent to $26.35 per barrel as global demand collapses by about one-third. WTI contracts for June and July dropped less steeply than the May contract.

The drop comes on the heels of oil’s tumble to an 18-year low last week despite a deal reached by Saudi Arabia and Russia earlier this month to curb production after urging from President Trump. The agreement stipulated that 23 countries will cut a total of 9.7 million barrels a day from global markets. The oil crisis began early last month when a breakdown in negotiations with OPEC led Saudi Arabia to slash its crude export prices, causing global markets to plunge even further amid the coronavirus disruption.

Comments

Since the beginning of the year, oil prices have dropped by more than 90 percent due to the coronavirus outbreak as well as snags in OPEC negotiations. Traders have struggled with long term storage issues in the face of lower demand, which has caused prices to drop off steeply.

Demand for crude in the U.S. and around the globe has continued to decline as many countries remain on lockdown in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected 2.3 million people globally as of Monday afternoon and killed nearly 161,000. Governors across the U.S. have issued stay at home orders, requiring residents to remain in their homes except for necessary activities such as buying groceries, medical care, or essential work.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

Biden Stumbles Through Televised Interview on Coronavirus Response: ‘You Know, There’s — During World War II, You Know, Where Roosevelt Came Up With A Thing’

By
Joe Biden on Friday stumbled through an interview on his proposed response to the coronavirus pandemic. Following a long and disjointed introduction, Biden appeared to suggest policy proposals similar to those Franklin D. Roosevelt employed to coordinate manufacturing for the war effort in the ... Read More
Elections

Biden Stumbles Through Televised Interview on Coronavirus Response: ‘You Know, There’s — During World War II, You Know, Where Roosevelt Came Up With A Thing’

By
Joe Biden on Friday stumbled through an interview on his proposed response to the coronavirus pandemic. Following a long and disjointed introduction, Biden appeared to suggest policy proposals similar to those Franklin D. Roosevelt employed to coordinate manufacturing for the war effort in the ... Read More
Health Care

The Ventilator Shortage That Wasn’t

By
In March, one of the most feared aspects of the pandemic was the widely reported coming shortage of ventilators. One well-publicized estimate, repeated by the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN, was that the U.S. would need roughly one million ventilators, or more than five times as many as we had. Gulp. ... Read More
Health Care

The Ventilator Shortage That Wasn’t

By
In March, one of the most feared aspects of the pandemic was the widely reported coming shortage of ventilators. One well-publicized estimate, repeated by the New York Times, the New Yorker and CNN, was that the U.S. would need roughly one million ventilators, or more than five times as many as we had. Gulp. ... Read More
U.S.

The Viral Center

By
The coronavirus struck America during an era of polarization. Politics was bitterly divided. The two sides did not just disagree. Partisans existed in separate realities, with different religious commitments, moral attitudes, policy priorities, and sources of information. The gaps between blue states and red ... Read More
U.S.

The Viral Center

By
The coronavirus struck America during an era of polarization. Politics was bitterly divided. The two sides did not just disagree. Partisans existed in separate realities, with different religious commitments, moral attitudes, policy priorities, and sources of information. The gaps between blue states and red ... Read More
Health Care

How Many People Already Have COVID-19?

By
My piece yesterday went through some of the evidence, but new information keeps flooding in: First, researchers at Stanford gave antibody tests -- which detect whether someone had COVID in the past, not just whether they're currently infected -- to more than 3,000 people in Santa Clara County, Calif. (also ... Read More
Health Care

How Many People Already Have COVID-19?

By
My piece yesterday went through some of the evidence, but new information keeps flooding in: First, researchers at Stanford gave antibody tests -- which detect whether someone had COVID in the past, not just whether they're currently infected -- to more than 3,000 people in Santa Clara County, Calif. (also ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Age of Hog and Hominy

By
Edna Ferber, author of Giant, had a great ear for one of the subtlest American dialects: High Texan Bulls***, the mother tongue of almost every politician to make it from the Lone Star State to the national stage, from Lyndon Johnson to Ross Perot to George W. Bush to Rick Perry. “It was part of the Texas ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Age of Hog and Hominy

By
Edna Ferber, author of Giant, had a great ear for one of the subtlest American dialects: High Texan Bulls***, the mother tongue of almost every politician to make it from the Lone Star State to the national stage, from Lyndon Johnson to Ross Perot to George W. Bush to Rick Perry. “It was part of the Texas ... Read More