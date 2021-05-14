Oklahoma Public School District Spent $23K on Equity Training ahead of Big Budget Cut

An Oklahoma school district projected to lose $6 million in state aid next year is being criticized for recently paying nearly $23,000 to leftwing groups for diversity and equity training for its staff.

In October, Norman Public Schools, a district about 20 miles south of Oklahoma City, signed a $3,000 contract with Factuality LLC for a single 90-minute virtual course “that simulates structural inequality in America,” according to documents reviewed by National Review.

Also in October, the district agreed to pay $10,000 to the Anti-Defamation League for two “A World of Difference” training sessions – minimum 100 attendees at each session and …