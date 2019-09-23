News

Elections

Omar Rules Out Biden for 2020, Says He Won’t ‘Tackle Systematic Challenges’

By
Rep Ilhan Omar speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill, July 15, 2019. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

Representative Ilhan Omar over the weekend rejected Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy, saying he is not the candidate the Democratic Party needs at this moment in time.

The Minnesota Democrat emphasized the party’s need for a more progressive nominee and suggested the former vice president wouldn’t elicit enthusiasm from the electorate during her remarks at the Iowa People’s Presidential Forum on Saturday.

America needs “a president who realizes we are not just fighting for one election, we are fighting for the very soul of our democracy and what society we want to become,” Omar said at the forum, hosted by Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement Action.

“There are few people who fit into the kind of progress that we all want to see in this country,” Omar told The Guardian. “And I would say he is not one of them.

“I think it has been very clear to many of the people who have been creating the kind of movement that is exciting generations, that we want somebody who really has a plan that is going to tackle a lot of the systematic challenges that we have, and he doesn’t,” the congresswoman said.

Comments

Omar is a member of the group referred to as “the Squad,” four freshman congresswomen of color known for their decidedly progressive policies, many of which were promoted during Saturday’s event.

Biden did not attend the Iowa forum, unlike his rivals for the Democratic nomination, including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. The latest poll results show Warren at 22 percent, outpacing Biden, who sits at 20 percent, for the first time since the primary began.

Comments

Most Popular

White House

Breaking Down the Whistleblower Frenzy

By
The Democrats’ media narrative of impeachment portrays President Trump and his administration as serial law-breakers who, true to form, obstruct all congressional investigations of wrongdoing. This then becomes the analytical framework for every new controversy. There are at least two fundamental problems with ... Read More
World

Justin Trudeau, Identity-Politics Hypocrite

By
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is desperately trying to apologize for the multiple times he appeared in blackface. He has asked for forgiveness, blaming his behavior on the fact that he comes from “a place of privilege.” But now, he adds, “I have to acknowledge that that comes with a massive blind ... Read More
Art

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Defaces Its Façade

By
The facade of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, designed by Richard Morris Hunt in 1902, contains four large niches that might display sculpture but have traditionally been left empty. This was prudent good taste on the Met's part, since sculpture on buildings is a tricky business that few artists in our age of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Greta, Samantha, and Others

By
I’ve never liked it when little kids are thrust into politics. I don’t like it when my side does it or the other side. At a pro-life rally, someone will place into a child’s hands a sign that says, I’m So Glad My Mommy Let Me Be Born. At a climate-change rally, a child’s sign will say, Don’t Let Me ... Read More