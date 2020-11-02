One Dead, Several Injured by Gunmen in Vienna ‘Terror Attack’

Police block a street near Schwedenplatz square in Vienna, Austria, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/ (Lisi Niesner/Reuters)

At least one person has been killed and more than a dozen injured after several gunmen opened fire in Vienna on Monday night.

“At the moment I can confirm we believe this is an apparent terror attack,” Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said of the incident, which occurred in the center of Austria’s capital near Vienna’s main synagogue, Seitenstettengasse Temple, an “apparent terror attack.”

Several gunmen attacked from six locations, Austrian police said. At least 15 people were reportedly injured, including a police officer.

One of the suspects was fatally shot by police, who said “all possible forces” are responding and that there are multiple suspects “armed with rifles.”

Police urged the public to avoid public places and public transport and not to share any videos or photos.

French president Emmanuel Macron offered a message of solidarity to Austrians and a call for action against terrorists in the wake of the attack.

“We the French people share the shock and grief of the Austrian people, struck this evening by an attack in the heart of their capital, Vienna. After France, a friend of ours is attacked. This is our Europe. Our enemies must know who they are dealing with,” Macron said.

France has also seen several terror attacks within its borders in recent days.

