One Killed in Shooting Near Seattle ‘Autonomous Zone’

People walk freely through East Pine Street, formerly protected by heavy police presence, as protesters established what they call an autonomous zone while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality and call for defunding of the Seattle police in Seattle, Wash., June 9, 2020. (Lindsey Wasson/Reuters)

One victim was killed and another injured in a Monday morning shooting near the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest in Seattle.

The shooting occurred at the corner of 12 Ave. and Pike Street, which sits at the southeast corner of the CHOP. A spokeswoman for Harborview Medical Center’ told Fox News that the injured victim was in critical condition in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Protestors set up camp in Cal Anderson Park, two blocks from the place of the shooting, for three weeks after police abandoned Seattle’s sixth precinct building. Several shootings have occurred in or near the six-block area of the CHOP, leading many protesters to leave.

However, some have refused to evacuate, with organizers attempting to move the locus of the camp from the park to the police precinct. The violence, along with a large increase in homeless people and complaints from local businesses, “makes us have to worry about extra stuff going on down there that doesn’t necessarily pertain to why CHOP’s here,” a CHOP security volunteer told the Seattle Times.

Seattle police chief Carmen Best told CNN that officers were working to reopen the area for city officers.

“This is not a line in the sand, but it’s absolutely necessary for public safety that we are able to respond from that area,” Best said. “So we want to do as much as we can to work with the folks who are left, but we recognize that at some point there is going to be a reckoning for how we can get this resolved.”

