One-Month-Old Shot in Chicago’s Third Mass Shooting This Week

Chicago police crime scene tape at the scene of a gun shooting in Chicago, Ill., July 26, 2020 (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

A one-month-old girl and six other people were shot in Chicago on Thursday night, just days after two mass shootings killed two women and injured 15 other people in the city.

Three gunmen exited from a black Jeep Cherokee and “began shooting in several directions” on Thursday night in the city’s Englewood neighborhood. The men then got back into the car and sped off, according to police.

The baby was shot in the head and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in critical condition before being transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said, according to the Chicago Sun Times. The baby was strapped into a car seat when she was shot.

Other victims of the shooting included a 15-year-old boy who was struck in the arm, a 46-year-old man shot in the leg, a 23-year-old man shot in the leg, a 30-year-old man shot in the arm, a 36-year-old man hit in the buttocks, and a 32-year-old man whose hip was grazed by a bullet.

They were all in good condition, according to police.

Police said the shooting may have been captured on surveillance video.

The attack came less than six hours after a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head in Chicago’s South Side. The girl was in critical condition while a 61-year-old man was also wounded, police said.

More children 15 or year have been shot this year than this time last year, the paper reported last month. It also found that at least 24 shootings in Chicago this year have wounded four or more people.

