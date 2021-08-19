One of the First Troops to Enter Afghanistan after 9/11 Reflects on an ‘American Disaster’

For retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Don Bolduc, one of the first American servicemembers to enter Afghanistan after September 11, watching the scenes of chaos and desperation play out in Kabul this week has been heartbreaking.

Bolduc, who served in the U.S. Army for 33 years and is now running for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire as a Republican, said that years of poor decisions made by four administrations “sowed the seeds for what we see today.”

The world has watched in horror this week as Kabul fell and masses of people scrambled to leave, with Taliban fighters whipping and beating Afghans …