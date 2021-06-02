One Year After Looters Killed Retired Police Captain David Dorn, St. Louis Mourns

Members of the St. Louis, Mo., community gathered on Wednesday to honor the life of retired police captain David Dorn, who was shot and killed by looters one year ago as he defended his friend’s pawn shop amid violent unrest in the city.

“David was the best partner you could ever have,” said Dorn’s former partner, Ed Ron Jablonski, at the event held by the Ethical Society of Police, which represents black cops in St. Louis.

St. Louis police Chief John Hayden said that while Dorn had “officially retired from our department some years earlier, he remained a police officer at heart.”

Last June, …