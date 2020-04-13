News

World

OPEC, Russia, and Others Agree on Production Cuts to Stem Free-Falling Prices

By
The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, April 9, 2020. (Leonhard Foeger/Reuters)

OPEC members and Russia agreed on Sunday to oil production cuts to stem free-falling prices caused by a trade war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

The agreement will cut worldwide output by 10 million barrels per day, amounting to one tenth of the global supply of oil.

U.S. senators have sharply criticized Saudi Arabia over its role in lowering oil prices. After March negotiations between Russia and Saudi Arabia over oil output broke down, Saudi Arabia decided to ramp up production and flood the market. Russia then proceeded to ramp up its own production, causing oil prices to drop to between $20-$30 a barrel just as stock markets across the globe were falling due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

“They’ve spent over the last month waging war on American oil producers while we are defending theirs. This is not how friends treat friends,” Senator Kevin Cramer (R., N.D.), said on Sunday before the deal was reached. American troops are currently stationed in Saudi Arabia due to a heightened threat from Iran, which had attacked a Saudi oil facility in September.

“Frankly, I think [Saudi Arabia’s] actions have been inexcusable and they are not going to be easily or quickly forgotten,” Cramer continued. U.S. natural gas producers have been hit hard by the price war, decreasing production by 2-3 million barrels per day.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Health Care

Central Planning Didn’t Flatten the Curve

By
There’s an intense, often ugly debate over the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In broad brushstrokes, some contend that the lower-than-predicted death toll proves the models forecasting massive fatalities were needlessly sensational. Some even suggest they were deliberately so, to scare politicians, ... Read More
Health Care

Central Planning Didn’t Flatten the Curve

By
There’s an intense, often ugly debate over the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In broad brushstrokes, some contend that the lower-than-predicted death toll proves the models forecasting massive fatalities were needlessly sensational. Some even suggest they were deliberately so, to scare politicians, ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
Elections

The Second Masked Ballot

By
Our unprecedented president—the first to win office without prior government or military experience—confronts an unprecedented situation: A pandemic that has forced the government to put the economy to sleep months before a presidential election. The last time America faced something similar was 1918. The ... Read More
Elections

The Second Masked Ballot

By
Our unprecedented president—the first to win office without prior government or military experience—confronts an unprecedented situation: A pandemic that has forced the government to put the economy to sleep months before a presidential election. The last time America faced something similar was 1918. The ... Read More
Religion

God Isn’t Dead After All

By
The priest presses the button and starts broadcasting the mass on Facebook Live. He stands in front of the camera and starts the prayers when a virtual futuristic looking helmet lit with colored LED lights is placed on his head. He proceeds with solemn piety, unperturbed by what’s happening, but moments later a ... Read More
Religion

God Isn’t Dead After All

By
The priest presses the button and starts broadcasting the mass on Facebook Live. He stands in front of the camera and starts the prayers when a virtual futuristic looking helmet lit with colored LED lights is placed on his head. He proceeds with solemn piety, unperturbed by what’s happening, but moments later a ... Read More
Economy & Business

The Stock Market Comeback

By
Coronavirus fears hit stocks hard, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding nearly 11,000 points, or 38 percent, from the February peak of 29,423. As of today the markets have partly shrugged off the shock and recovered about half of their losses. Stocks are now back up to 23,719 on the DJIA, only 20 ... Read More
Economy & Business

The Stock Market Comeback

By
Coronavirus fears hit stocks hard, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding nearly 11,000 points, or 38 percent, from the February peak of 29,423. As of today the markets have partly shrugged off the shock and recovered about half of their losses. Stocks are now back up to 23,719 on the DJIA, only 20 ... Read More