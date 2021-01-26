Operation Warp Speed Staffers Refute Claim Biden Is Starting from Scratch on Vaccines

Current and former staffers say they helped set Biden’s administration on a glide path to its vaccination goal.

Leaders of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed spent months working with states and cities to improve their coronavirus vaccine rollout plans, and helped set President Joe Biden’s administration on a glide path to its goal of vaccinating 100 million people in 100 days, according to current and former operation officials who spoke with National Review.

Those officials pushed back on Biden administration members who have both publicly and privately bashed their predecessors for leaving “no coronavirus vaccine distribution plan to speak of.” The Biden officials are simply “passing the buck” and trying to lower expectations, two Trump administration officials said.

Last …