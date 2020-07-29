News

U.S.

Oregon Gov. Agrees to Cooperate with DHS on Portland Riots, But Contradicts Sec. Wolf on Removal of Federal Officers

By
Oregon Governor Kate Brown speaks at the state capital building in Salem, Oregon, February 20, 2015. (Steve Dipaola /Reuters)

Federal and Oregon state officials have developed a plan to cooperate on securing the Portland federal courthouse from rioters, however differences regarding the deployment of federal law enforcement remain.

Portland has seen nightly riots since the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed during his arrest by Minneapolis officers. Rioters have consistently targeted the federal courthouse in Portland, attacking federal law enforcement with various weapons including Molotov cocktails, and in some cases blinding officers with lasers.

Officers from the Border Patrol as well as Immigration, Customs and Enforcement have been deployed to augment personnel from the Federal Protective Services already stationed in the city.

Department of Homeland Security secretary Chad Wolf has criticized Oregon elected officials for demanding that federal law enforcement leave Portland. President Trump has also weighed in, writing on Twitter on Wednesday that “there would be no Portland” if DHS personnel had not gone into the city.

According to the agreement reached between federal and state officials, Oregon state and Portland police will begin coordinating with federal law enforcement to protect the courthouse, Wolf told reporters at a press call on Wednesday.

“We have FPS officers, we have ICE officers and we have CBP officers. Those individuals are still there and will remain there…until we see that the plan is working, when we see that the courthouse is not continually attacked,” Wolf said.

However, Governor Kate Brown, a Democrat, said in a statement earlier in the day that “these federal officers have acted as an occupying force, refused accountability, and brought violence and strife to our community. Beginning Thursday, all Customs and Border Protection and ICE officers will leave downtown Portland, and shortly thereafter will begin going home.”

Comments

Wolf did not answer directly when asked if the governor’s statement contradicted his remarks.

The commitment by state officials to work with DHS officers regardless marks a turnaround from previous reluctance to aid federal authorities. Portland mayor Ted Wheeler has accused the Trump administration of fueling tension in the city, although he himself has also been attacked by rioters.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

U.S.

Democrats Make Mockery of Barr ‘Hearing’

By
If it’s a “hearing,” Bill Barr asked with an irked tongue in cheek, “aren’t I the one who’s supposed to be heard?” His frustration was more than justified. Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.) and the other Democrats who control the House demanded for months that Barr come to a ... Read More
U.S.

Democrats Make Mockery of Barr ‘Hearing’

By
If it’s a “hearing,” Bill Barr asked with an irked tongue in cheek, “aren’t I the one who’s supposed to be heard?” His frustration was more than justified. Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.) and the other Democrats who control the House demanded for months that Barr come to a ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Waiting for the Counterrevolution

By
We are in the midst of a revolution, a cultural and racial one, that seeks to refute the past, damn the present, and hijack the future. So far, however, we have only heard from one side, the revolutionaries and their enablers themselves. Those trying to reject and then reboot America are small as a percentage ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Waiting for the Counterrevolution

By
We are in the midst of a revolution, a cultural and racial one, that seeks to refute the past, damn the present, and hijack the future. So far, however, we have only heard from one side, the revolutionaries and their enablers themselves. Those trying to reject and then reboot America are small as a percentage ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Barr Wins the Day

By
The Barr hearing wasn’t very edifying, in large part because Democrats were utterly committed to keeping him from saying anything. One of them would make a sermonette, pause to ask Barr a hostile question, and then angrily interrupt him when he started to answer, accusing him of taking up valuable time. Then, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Barr Wins the Day

By
The Barr hearing wasn’t very edifying, in large part because Democrats were utterly committed to keeping him from saying anything. One of them would make a sermonette, pause to ask Barr a hostile question, and then angrily interrupt him when he started to answer, accusing him of taking up valuable time. Then, ... Read More
U.S.

The Chicago Gun Myth

By
The tragically incompetent mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, appeared on CNN’s State of the Union this weekend to deflect attention from the horror show unfolding in her city by blaming interlopers for its spiking murder rate: “We are being inundated with guns from states that have virtually no gun control, ... Read More
U.S.

The Chicago Gun Myth

By
The tragically incompetent mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, appeared on CNN’s State of the Union this weekend to deflect attention from the horror show unfolding in her city by blaming interlopers for its spiking murder rate: “We are being inundated with guns from states that have virtually no gun control, ... Read More
Elections

It’s Going to Be a Race

By
The national polling looks pretty horrific for Trump and he’s clearly the underdog, but I will be shocked if it doesn’t tighten up such that this is a real race in the fall. Sean Trende, who’s down on Trump’s chances, has an interesting thread that circles around to this ... Read More
Elections

It’s Going to Be a Race

By
The national polling looks pretty horrific for Trump and he’s clearly the underdog, but I will be shocked if it doesn’t tighten up such that this is a real race in the fall. Sean Trende, who’s down on Trump’s chances, has an interesting thread that circles around to this ... Read More