Organizers of San Francisco School-Board Recall Hit Back at Critics: ‘Competence Matters’

The three school-board members who were recalled this week in San Francisco were ousted not because of their progressive ideology, but because they were just plain bad at their jobs, the leaders of the recall effort told National Review on Friday.

Siva Raj and Autumn Looijen, the single parents who launched the recall, said the effort also was evidence of a renewed recognition of the importance of local politics, in San Francisco and around the country.

“The main lesson is that competence matters,” Looijen said. “If you have an ideology, if you have lofty things that you want to get done, that’s great. …