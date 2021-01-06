Ossoff Declares Victory as Senate Race Remains Uncalled

Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff speaks after the runoff election in Atlanta, Ga., January 6, 2021. (Jon Ossoff for Senate/Handout via Reuters)

Democrat Jon Ossoff declared victory Wednesday morning in one of the two Georgia Senate runoff elections despite the race remaining uncalled.

“Georgia, thank you so much for the confidence that you have placed in me. I am honored, honored by your support, by your confidence, by your trust, and I will look forward to serving in the United States Senate with integrity, with humility, with honor, and getting things done for the people of Georgia,” Ossoff said in a video message posted on Twitter.

Advertisement

The race remains uncalled, but Ossoff currently leads his Republican opponent David Perdue by more than 16,000 votes. Perdue was a Georgia senator from 2015 until Sunday, when his term ended.

If Ossoff wins, he will be the youngest member of the Senate. His win would cement Democrats’ control over the upper chamber after Democrat Raphael Warnock won Georgia’s other Senate runoff on Tuesday.

About 98 percent of the votes in the race have been counted, according to the Associated Press.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.