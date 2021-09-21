Outraged by Horror at Kabul Airport, Civilian Rescue Groups Offer Lifeline to Those Left in Afghanistan

Bryan Stern was watching the evacuation of Afghanistan from his Tampa home in August when he saw the footage of two people who’d clung to a U.S. military plane falling to their deaths.

For Stern, who had been at Ground Zero in New York on 9/11 as a young military service member, it was all too reminiscent of scenes he’d witnessed 20 years earlier of people falling from the World Trade Center. For those unlucky souls, he said, jumping to their deaths was a better option than remaining trapped inside the burning towers, which would soon fall. People in Afghanistan were …