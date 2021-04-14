Over 60 Arrested in Third Night of Brooklyn Center Rioting

A person uses a megaphone as demonstrators confront law enforcement officers in Brooklyn Center, Minn., April 13, 2021. (Nick Pfosi/Reuters)

More than 60 rioters were arrested by Wednesday morning in new clashes sparked by the police shooting of Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Police arrested demonstrators for “riot and other criminal behaviors,” Minnesota State Patrol Colonel Matt Langer said on Wednesday, after the third consecutive night of riots. Langer could not give the exact number of arrests.

“The behaviors that we continue to see are unacceptable and we are not going to tolerate them,” Langer said. “It is not acceptable and it will not be tolerated if you choose to do criminal activity and destroy property and throw objects and make it unsafe for people to come and exercise their First Amendment rights.”

Footage by reporters for the Star Tribune showed the clashes:

Here is seconds after the ambush. Pandemonium. pic.twitter.com/xbcqyCRw6G — Kim Hyatt (@kimvhyatt) April 14, 2021

State patrol coming heavy w gas and numbers pic.twitter.com/cUG6LdGuS9 — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) April 14, 2021

The rioters’ ranks were boosted by people from outside of Brooklyn Center, Fox News reporter Mike Tobin said on Tuesday.

“On Sunday night it was all about the locals that were here and they were genuine and they were angry. As it goes on, you get more people coming in from out of town,” Tobin told Laura Ingraham. “I had a lot of people — several people I spoke with tonight — who identified themselves as Antifa and angrily so.”

Wright, a 20-year-old African American resident of Brooklyn Center, was pulled over by police on Sunday. Officers attempted to detain Wright after discovering he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Officer Kim Potter reportedly attempted to use a Taser to subdue Wright, but fired her handgun by accident. Potter and Police Chief Tim Gannon resigned from the force on Tuesday.

