News

White House

Papadopoulos Denied that Trump Campaign Hacked DNC in Conversation with FBI Source in October 2016: ‘It’s Illegal’

By
George Papadopoulos exits the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., following his sentencing hearing, September 7, 2018. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

Former Trump-campaign adviser George Papadopoulos in October 2016 denied the campaign was involved in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee earlier that year, in a conversation with a confidential FBI source.

The conversation has already been referenced in Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report of FBI abuses of the Federal Intelligence Surveillance act. The conversation was not included in the FBI’s application for a FISA warrant against former Trump-campaign adviser Carter Page, and Horowitz wrote that the omission was one of several instances in which the FBI failed to include evidence contradicting the need for a warrant.

A transcript of the conversation was obtained by CBS News.

“You don’t think anyone from the Trump campaign had anything to do with the f***ing over the, at the DNC?,” the FBI source asked Papadaopoulos. “No. I know that for a fact,” the adviser responded.

“But you don’t think anyone would have done it, like under, undercover or anything like that?” the source asked.

“No, I don’t think so…..There’s absolutely no reason…First of all, it’s illegal, you know, to do that s***,” Papadopoulos said.

Papadopoulos goes on to speculate on who hacked the DNC.

“No one know’s who’s hacking them,” the adviser said. “Who hacked the f***ing DNC then?” the source countered. Papadopouolos responded, “Could be the Chinese, could be the Iranians, it could be some Bernie, uh, supporters. Could be Anonymous.”

In May 2016, Papadopoulos allegedly told an Australian intelligence official that Russia was in possession of hacked emails from then-candidate Hillary Clinton. That conversation sparked the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign for suspected ties to Russian operatives.

In addition to the FISA warrants for the Russia investigation, IG Horowitz said in March 2020 that their were “apparent errors or inadequately supported facts” in all 29 FISA applications from 2014 to 2019 he had reviewed as part of an auditing process undertaken to determine if the abuses identified in the Carter Page application were more widespread.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

