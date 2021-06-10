Parents Accuse High School of Using Washington Post George Floyd Article to Indoctrinate Students

A Massachusetts high school is accused of requiring 10th grade history students to parrot mainstream media reporting about the impact of systemic racism on George Floyd’s life without offering the students an opportunity to critically engage with the subject matter or to offer opposing perspectives.

Parents Defending Education, a nonprofit focused on combatting classroom indoctrination and activist-driven agendas in U.S. schools, reported this week about the assignment in a Concord-Carlisle High School history class. It’s the latest flash point in the ongoing battle over how students should be taught about diversity, and the history of racism and its legacy in the …