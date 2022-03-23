Parents Describe How Covid-Masking Caused ‘Heartbreaking’ Learning Loss in Speech-Delayed Children

Ashley Breese started worrying about her son Vinnie’s speech before he turned two. He was clearly learning to understand language, she said, but he had a hard time making words.

But he was a boy, and boys often develop speech later than girls. Breese and her husband just had to keep working with him, the family’s pediatrician insisted.

By three, Vinnie was talking a little, but something clearly wasn’t right. He spoke like a minion from the Despicable Me movies, a gibberish only his family understood.

When he started kindergarten, Vinnie’s voice was high-pitched and nasally, and he spoke with his tongue in …