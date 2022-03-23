News

NR PLUS Education

Parents Describe How Covid-Masking Caused ‘Heartbreaking’ Learning Loss in Speech-Delayed Children

By
(Drazen Zigic/iStock/Getty Images)

Ashley Breese started worrying about her son Vinnie’s speech before he turned two. He was clearly learning to understand language, she said, but he had a hard time making words.

But he was a boy, and boys often develop speech later than girls. Breese and her husband just had to keep working with him, the family’s pediatrician insisted.

By three, Vinnie was talking a little, but something clearly wasn’t right. He spoke like a minion from the Despicable Me movies, a gibberish only his family understood.

When he started kindergarten, Vinnie’s voice was high-pitched and nasally, and he spoke with his tongue in

(Courtesy Ashley Breese)

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Ryan Mills is an enterprise and media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

Recommended

The Latest