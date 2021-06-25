Parents Explain How Loudoun County Became Ground Zero in the Culture Wars

There has been no shortage of them this year. Parents explain why.

It was in late January when the angry dad in a stocking hat and the grey, hooded sweatshirt took to the podium at a meeting of the school board in Loudoun County, Va.

Everyone on the board should be fired, he declared. The DMV was more efficient.

At the time, the schools in the wealthy Washington, D.C., suburb were still closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and parents like Brandon Michon were boiling with frustration.

“You’re a bunch of cowards hiding behind our children as an excuse for keeping schools closed,” a visibly angry Michon told the board members. “The garbage workers who …