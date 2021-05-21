News

NR PLUS Education

Parents Find New Allies in Fight against Racial Indoctrination in Schools

By
Asra Nomani addresses a rally at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. (Asra Nomani)

Nicki Neily was furious last year when she learned a school district in her home state of Illinois would give priority for returning to class to students based on their race and sexual orientation.

To the superintendent of the Evanston school district, the effort was “about equity for black and brown students” and other “oppressed minorities” who have long been held down by the pandemic of “inequity and racism and classism.” He would later explain, trying to defuse the brewing controversy, that black and Latino students were struggling during the actual coronavirus pandemic, and it was that struggle – not their

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Comments
Ryan Mills is a media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

Recommended

The Latest