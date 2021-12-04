Parents of Michigan School-Shooting Suspect Arrested after Long Manhunt

Detroit Police near the Detroit Impression Company, where the parents of alleged school shooter Ethan Crumbley were found hiding and taken into police custody in Detroit, December 2021. (Seth Herald / Reuters)

The parents of alleged Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley each pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges on Saturday morning when they were finally apprehended after a long manhunt.

Throughout Friday, authorities searched Michigan for James and Jennifer Crumbley, who did not show up for their arraignment that day. The couple reportedly fled their town after their son committed a mass shooting at his high school on Tuesday. After U.S. Marshals scoured the state for the pair, offering $10,000 rewards each for catching them, police located them in Detroit, where they were reportedly sheltering in an art studio to evade detection.

Noticing their car parked nearby in the vicinity, a tipster who operated a local business contacted the police after they saw a woman running from it.

Attorneys representing the Crumbley parents tried to clarify the circumstances, saying that the parents evacuated the area “for their own safety” Friday but intended to return for their arraignment.

“The Crumbleys left town on the night of the tragic shooting for their own safety. They are returning to the area to be arraigned,” the lawyers said. “They are not fleeing from law enforcement despite recent comments in media reports.”

The Crumbley parents were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for not heeding school staff warnings to place their son in counseling after teachers noticed he drew an illustration of the violence he was plotting earlier in the day. Ethan Crumbley, 15, was arrested for allegedly opening fire at the school, killing four students and injuring seven other individuals.

Detroit police Chief James White told the press that the parents, both unarmed, did not show resistance when taken into custody although they appeared “distressed” during their arrest. White added that a third person of interest may face charges for allowing the duo to enter and hide from law enforcement in the Detroit art building. The relationship between the parents and the third person has not yet been determined.

Th police chief applauded his team and those who cooperated for their efforts in the aftermath of the tragic incident.

“I could not be prouder,” White said. “Tonight, again, our community came through for us.”

