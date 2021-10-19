Parents Sue AG Garland for Violating Free Speech Rights with FBI School-Board Memo

A federal civil rights lawsuit was filed Tuesday on behalf of a coalition of parents against Attorney General Merrick Garland, claiming that his recent memo directing the FBI to investigate and potentially prosecute “threats” leveled by parents against school board members is intended to chill speech.

Judeo-Christian public interest law firm American Freedom Law Center (AFLC) brought the suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on behalf of parents from Saline, Mich., and Loudoun County, Va. Both towns have developed reputations as hot spots for school board fights over equity and inclusion initiatives and critical race theory.

“The …