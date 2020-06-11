News

Park Volunteer Outraged over Vandalism of Philadelphia Abolitionist Statue: 'He Was BLM Before There Was A Slogan'

Statue of Matthias Baldwin. Philadelphia, Penn. June 11, 2020. (Screenshot via Twitter)

Protesters defaced a statue of Philadelphia abolitionist Matthias Baldwin on Wednesday, dousing the statue with paint and spray-painting the word “colonizer” on the pedestal.

It was not immediately clear if the protesters were part of an organized group such as Antifa. The graffiti has since been cleaned off the statue, Joe Walsh, a member of the Friends of Matthias Baldwin Park, told National Review in an email.

Born in 1795, Baldwin moved to Philadelphia from New Jersey at the age of 16 and rose from an apprenticeship at a local jeweler to establish a successful business manufacturing train locomotives. Baldwin argued for the right of African Americans to vote in Pennsylvania during the state’s 1837 Constitutional Convention, and helped establish a school for African American children where he paid teachers’ salaries for years.

“He hired blacks in his shops when that was not the norm,” Walsh said. “He was BLM [Black Lives Matter] before there was a slogan.”

Protesters also defaced Philadelphia’s Civil War Soldiers and Sailors monument with graffiti reading “BLM.” That monument’s inscription reads, “All who have labored today in behalf of the Union have wrought for the best interests of the country and the world not only for the present but for all future ages.”

“The irony of vandalizing a monument to those who died to end slavery is lost on the morons who don’t know their history,” Walsh said.

Protests and demonstrations have appeared across the U.S. following the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed during his arrest by Minneapolis police officers. Some demonstrations have led to riots and looting, and protesters have also defaced or toppled various monuments to historical figures, including Christopher Columbus and southern secessionist leader Jefferson Davis.

The Backlash Is Coming

On the menu today: Some of the protesters in the streets seem quite convinced that violence will intimidate the rest of society into giving them what they want. That is as historically ignorant as their decision to deface the statues of abolitionists in the name of racial justice. The Backlash to Violent ... Read More
White Liberals in Minneapolis

Yesterday, the Washington Post’s Greg Jaffe profiled a group of white liberals in Minneapolis. One of Jaffe's subjects was a woman named Michelle Garvey, a thirty-something from suburban Minneapolis. Garvey called rioters' destruction of a local Target "a perfectly warranted and justified response" to George ... Read More
‘Republicans Pounce,’ Minneapolis Edition

Just for fun, I googled “defund the police” with “Republicans pounce.” You know the drill: The Democrats propose something insane, or Joe Biden says something daft, and all the headlines say: “Republicans pounce!” on this or that. It’s classic redirection. Never mind the principal buffoonery -- ... Read More
The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
The Bitter Irony of Revolutions

The ancient Greeks created new words like “paradox” and “irony” to describe the wide gap between what people profess and assume, and what they actually do and suffer. Remember the blind prophet Teiresias of ancient drama. In the carnage of Athenian tragedy, he alone usually ends up foreseeing danger ... Read More
