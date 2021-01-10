Pat Toomey Says Trump Could Face ‘Criminal Liability’ after Capitol Riots, Calls for Resignation

Senator Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) walks from Senate Republican weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 6, 2018. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Senator Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) said on Sunday that President Trump could face “criminal liability” after inciting a mob of supporters to head to the Capitol while Congress was in the process of certifying the Electoral College results.

The mob overwhelmed Capitol police and breached the building, forcing lawmakers to evacuate. Dozens of officers were injured in the riots, and one officer was killed, reportedly after rioters beat him with a fire extinguisher. One rioter was also shot and killed by police.

Advertisement

Toomey called on Trump to resign, in a Sunday interview on CNN’s State of the Union.

“I think at this point, with just a few days left, it’s the best path forward, the best way to get this person in the rearview mirror for us that could happen immediately,” Toomey told host Jake Tapper. “I’m not optimistic it will. But I think that would be the best way forward.”

Toomey added, “I think there is also a possibility that there is criminal liability here. I’m not a lawyer. I’m not a prosecutor . . . the standard for a conviction in a criminal prosecution is quite high.”

Toomey said on Saturday that while Trump “committed impeachable offenses,” an impeachment may not be the best option for Congress at this time. Congressional Democrats are preparing a possible second impeachment of Trump for “incitement to insurrection,” although House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D., Ga.) indicated on Sunday that the chamber could delay sending the article of impeachment to the Senate.

“Let’s give President-elect Biden the 100 days he needs to get his agenda off and running, and maybe we’ll send the articles sometime after that,” Clyburn said, also on State of the Union.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.