Pelosi Announces Appointment of Adam Kinzinger to January 6 Committee

Rep. Adam Kinzinger holds up his phone during a hearing of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, April 11, 2018. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) announced the appointment of Representative Adam Kinzinger (R., Il.) to the select committee on the January 6 Capitol riot, in a press release on Sunday.

“It is imperative that we get to the truth of that day and ensure that such an attack can never again happen,” Pelosi said. Kinzinger will bring “great patriotism to the Committee’s mission: to find the facts and protect our Democracy.”

Kinzinger was one of just two Republican representatives to vote in favor of a bill creating the select committee, the other being Liz Cheney of Wyoming. Both have criticized former President Trump since the Capitol riot, and Kinzinger has alleged that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) dismissed his warning of potential violence during the January 6 certification of the Electoral College results.

Pelosi’s announcement came after she refused to accept the appointment of Republicans Jim Jordan (Ohio) and Republican Jim Banks (Ind.) to the select committee on Wednesday.

McCarthy responded on Wednesday by nixing participation of all five Republican representatives that he initially put forward for the committee.

“Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts,” McCarthy said at the time.

Pelosi alleged on Sunday that their appointment would “jeopardize the integrity of the investigation,” in an interview on ABC’s This Week.

Democrats have called for a 9/11–style investigation into the January 6 riot, during which supporters of the former president breached the Capitol and forced lawmakers to evacuate, delaying the certification of the 2020 election results.

