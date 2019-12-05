Pelosi Asks Nadler to Proceed with Drafting Articles of Impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a media briefing ahead of a House vote authorizing an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, October 31, 2019. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Wednesday that she would request House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler move forward with drafting articles of impeachment against President Trump.

“The facts are uncontested: The president abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security,” Pelosi said during a press conference on Capitol Hill. “Today, I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment.”

“.@SpeakerPelosi & the Democrats should be ashamed,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham responded on Twitter. “We look forward to a fair trial in the Senate.”

About an hour before Pelosi’s announcement Trump wrote on Twitter, “if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast.”

Democrats launched the impeachment process due to suspicions that Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine to pressure the country to investigate corruption allegations against political rival Joe Biden.

Democratic counsel Norman Eisen suggested drafting three articles of impeachment on Wednesday, including obstruction of justice, obstruction of Congress, and abuse of power and bribery.

Moderate House Democrats, however, have pushed to keep evidence from the Mueller Report out of the articles. While the Mueller Report detailed 11 possible instances of obstruction of justice by President Trump relating to the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, some moderate Democrats want to keep impeachment focused on Trump’s alleged wrongdoing regarding Ukraine.

“We have been taking the country down this road on this very targeted issue of Ukraine and the issues around the president using his office for personal and political gain,” Representative Elissa Slotkin (D., Mich.) told Politico. “And that’s what I think we should focus on.”