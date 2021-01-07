Pelosi Calls for Trump to Be Removed by 25th Amendment or Be Impeached

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a reconvened joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College votes of the 2020 presidential election in Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021. (Greg Nash/Reuters)

House speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called for Vice President Mike Pence and Cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office for inciting his supporters to riot at the Capitol a day earlier.

“I joined the Senate Democratic Leader in calling on the vice president to remove this president by immediately invoking the 25th amendment. If the Vice President and cabinet do not, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment,” Pelosi said Thursday at a press briefing.

“The president of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America,” she added. “The gleeful desecration of the U.S. Capitol, which is the temple of our American democracy and the violence targeting Congress are horrors that will forever stain our nation’s history.”

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked as well, saying that otherwise Democrats may impeach Trump a second time.

