Pelosi Declines to Say Whether She’ll Run for Reelection in 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) holds her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 17, 2021. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) on Sunday declined to say whether she plans to run for reelection in 2022 and said she would have to discuss the decision with her family first.

The 81-year-old Democrat demurred when CNN State of the Union host Jake Tapper asked during an interview whether she would run again for her congressional seat that she has held since 1987.

“I do want to ask about your own future in Congress. Are you going to run for reelection?” Tapper asked.

“Oh, you think I’m going to make an announcement right here and now?” she said.

Democratic House Nancy Pelosi won't say whether or not she plans to run for Speaker again if Democrats keep the House, telling @jaketapper she will that conversation with her family first. pic.twitter.com/BrvnGmcMsr — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) October 24, 2021

“You’re going to run for reelection, though, yes?” Tapper responded.

“Why would I tell you that now?” Pelosi said. “Probably, I would have that conversation with my family first, if you don’t mind.”

Pelosi, who has led her party in the chamber since 2003, narrowly won reelection as Speaker in a 216-209 vote in January. Her current term, which is her fourth as speaker, is expected to be her last as she said in 2018 that she would seek a fourth and final term only if she had the support of two-thirds of her caucus.

Meanwhile, the future of Democrats’ majority in the House is in question as the GOP needs a net gain of just five seats in the 2022 midterms to regain control of the chamber after losing the majority in the 2018 midterms for the first time in eight years.

