Pelosi Asks Salon Owner to Apologize for ‘Set Up,’ Pleads Ignorance on California Lockdown Law

By
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi walks through the Capitol in Washington, D.C., August 22, 2020. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is demanding an apology from a San Francisco hair salon owner for what she is calling a “set up” against her, after the California Democrat was caught inside the salon without a mask in violation of city guidelines. 

The city had forced salons to close in March to limit the spread of coronavirus and had only allowed their reopening with limited outdoor operations beginning on Tuesday. Pelosi can be seen on security footage obtained by Fox News walking inside ESalonSF with a face mask around her neck during an appointment for a wash and blow-out on Monday. Blow-drying hair also violates local coronavirus safety precautions.

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighborhood salon that I’ve been to…many times…It was a set up, and I take responsibility for falling for a setup,” she said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“I think that this salon owes me an apology, for setting me up,” she added.

Despite her own behavior, Pelosi has been vocal in telling Americans to wear masks and follow local guidelines to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Earlier on Wednesday, a spokesman for Pelosi, Drew Hammill, said the congresswoman did not realize she was breaking any rules, saying “This business offered for the speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business.” 

“The speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment,” he added.

The owner of the salon, Erica Kious, told Fox News that Pelosi’s behavior was “a slap in the face” and said a hairstylist who rents a chair at the salon had opened it for Pelosi’s appointment.

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious said.

“We’re supposed to look up to this woman, right?” she said. “It is just disturbing.”

