Pelosi Floats Invoking 25th Amendment to Remove Trump for Health Reasons

By
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) participates in a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., October 1, 2020. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday expressed doubts about President Trump’s health after his coronavirus diagnosis and announced that over the next day she will be discussing the constitutional measure that allows the vice president to take over if the president becomes incapacitated.

“We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment,” Pelosi said, referring to the constitutional provision allowing the vice president to take over as acting president if the president “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

“I think that the public needs to know the health condition of the President,” Pelosi said, adding that, “there’s one question that he refused to answer … when was his last negative test?”

President Trump announced on Friday last week that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. He was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center Friday evening and returned to the White House on Monday, saying he was “feeling really good.”

