Pelosi, House Democrats Amplify Calls to Release Whistleblower Complaint against Trump

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi addresses guests at an event hosted by the Economic Club of Washington in Washington, D.C., March 8, 2019. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a letter Sunday evening to fellow Democrats, in which she called on the Trump administration to reveal the details of a whistleblower complaint against the president by this Thursday.

Pelosi warned that if the administration does not comply, it would be “entering a grave new chapter of lawlessness which will take us into a whole new stage of investigation.”

While the specific details of the complaint against President Trump have not been released, it has been reported that the complaint centers around certain commitments Trump may have made to a foreign leader. Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire has refused to release the complaint to the House Intelligence Committee, prompting committee chairman Adam Schiff to threaten legal action to force Maguire to reveal the complaint’s contents.

In her letter, Pelosi charged that the administration was blocking the release of a “serious possible breach of constitutional duties by the President.” However, she stopped short of calling to impeach Trump over the allegations.

The complaint centers in part around a phone call between Trump and a foreign head of state. That phone call has been identified as a July conversation between Trump and newly-elected Ukrainian prime minister Volodymir Zelentsky.

Trump admitted Sunday that he urged Zelentsky to investigate whether former vice president Joe Biden used his influence to quash a corruption investigation into a Ukrainian energy company in order to protect his son, Hunter, who sat on the company’s board of directors.

In 2014, Biden did threaten to withhold U.S. aid to Ukraine unless a top prosecutor involved in the corruption probe into his son was fired, but he maintains that decision was unrelated to Hunter’s business interests.