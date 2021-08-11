Pelosi: Newsom Recall Is ‘Not Good for Children and Other Living Things’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi takes part in an enrollment ceremony for the ‘VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021’ on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., July 21, 2021. (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday defended California Governor Gavin Newsom as a “great governor” and claimed that the recall election is “not good for children or other living things.”

During a press conference to speak about the American Rescue Plan and federal emergency rental assistance, Pelosi was asked about the upcoming special election in which California residents will have the option to recall Newsom.

“We have to vote and we have to reject the recall,” Pelosi said.

The California Democrat called Newsom a “groundbreaking” leader on progressive issues, adding that she’s “very, very proud” of his record.

“He’s been a great governor, and I’d like to see this, shall we say, nuisance — but it’s part of what you can do, so we respect that — but we have to also get out the vote,” she said.

“Reject the recall,” she added. “It’s not good for you. It’s not good for children or other living things.”

The speaker said she is ready to “get on with” the election and that Democrats aren’t very worried about it.

A majority of likely voters in a recent SurveyUSA poll said they support recalling Newsom — 51 percent to 40 percent. Residents say they have grown frustrated with the governor over his pandemic mismanagement, strict lockdowns and COVID restrictions and the state’s exorbitant cost of living, among other things.

To remain in office, Newsom will need to garner a majority vote when Californians mail in their ballots for the September 14 election. On Monday, Newsom asked his supporters to focus on voting “no” to the recall and to leave blank a second question that asks who of 46 candidates should replace the governor.

If voters remove the governor, a recall competitor needs a plurality of the vote to win.

Dozens of Republican candidates are challenging Newsom, though conservative radio pundit Larry Elder has emerged as a favorite among GOP voters.

